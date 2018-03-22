Freaky Deaky: A Rubik's Cube With Faces To Solve Instead Of Colors

This is a short video of 'Cubism', a Rubik's Cube slightly modified by artist Kensuke Koike so that you solve six faces instead of colors. Whatever you do, don't put teeth where an eyeball is supposed to be. I was going to make my own but my dog stole my glue stick and you do NOT go around jamming your hand under the bed if you value your fingers. She considers that breaking and entering into her apartment. Poop's probably gonna be weird tomorrow though.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davenwood, for reminding me how much I hate those little slider puzzles where you try to solve a picture sliding one tile at a time. I used to get so frustrated I would just rip all the tiles out and eat them.