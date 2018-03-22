Freaky Deaky: A Rubik's Cube With Faces To Solve Instead Of Colors

March 22, 2018

This is a short video of 'Cubism', a Rubik's Cube slightly modified by artist Kensuke Koike so that you solve six faces instead of colors. Whatever you do, don't put teeth where an eyeball is supposed to be. I was going to make my own but my dog stole my glue stick and you do NOT go around jamming your hand under the bed if you value your fingers. She considers that breaking and entering into her apartment. Poop's probably gonna be weird tomorrow though.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davenwood, for reminding me how much I hate those little slider puzzles where you try to solve a picture sliding one tile at a time. I used to get so frustrated I would just rip all the tiles out and eat them.

Nothing Short Of Glorious: Livestreamer Performs Medieval Melody On Three Recorders

Previous Story

I Was Not Prepared For That: Kindergartner Gives Weather Report

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    As if Rubik's Cubes weren't frustrating enough you have to go and give one eyeballs.

  • MustacheHam

    That's an interesting twist and a good step up with complicating more with this puzzle -- especially for those who aren't too good with recognizing faces. (lol)

  • Geekologie

    faces and names are both hard for me

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beats me, body parts, different strokes for different folks, eyeballs, face tracking, faces, freaky deaky, interesting, mouth, puzzles, rubik's cube, so that's what that looks like, solving things, sure why not, that doesn't go there, that makes me uneasy, very slight modifications, video
Previous Post
Next Post