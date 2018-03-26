Flat-Earther Successfully Launched Himself 1,800 Feet Into The Sky With Steam-Powered Rocket, Discovers No Flat-Earth Evidence

March 26, 2018

flat-earther-homemade-rocket.jpg

Flat-earther "Mad" Mike Hughes successfully launched himself 1,875 feet into the wild blue yonder over the weekend (from a launchpad repurposed from an old mobile home) hoping to gather evidence that the earth is a flat disk (previously: . Unfortunately for him, he was only able to gather evidence about how much it hurts to crash back down to earth in a homemade rocket.

"I'm tired of people saying I chickened out and didn't build a rocket. I'm tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it."


Hughes reached a speed...estimated to be around 350 mph before pulling his parachute. Hughes was dropping too fast, though, and he had to deploy a second one. He landed with a thud and the rocket's nose broke in two places like it was designed to do.

"This thing wants to kill you 10 different ways," said Hughes, who had an altimeter in his cockpit to measure his altitude. "This thing will kill you in a heartbeat."

"Am I glad I did it? Yeah. I guess. I'll feel it in the morning. I won't be able to get out of bed. At least I can go home and have dinner and see my cats tonight."

Admittedly, I have to respect Mike's willingness to strap himself into a death trap and blast off to capture a view of the earth that nobody who hasn't ridden an airplane for the first minute of it's ascent has ever seen. His next plan is to develop a 'Rockoon,' a "rocket that is carried into the atmosphere by a gas-filled balloon, then separated from the balloon and lit," which could IN THEORY travel as high as 68 miles. Will he be able to go home and have dinner and see his cats the night after that flight? That remains to be seen (he's definitely gonna die).

Keep going for a video of the launch.

Thanks to K Diddie, Alex and n0nentity, who agree there's nothing trying hard and believing in yourself can't achieve except for the things you aren't actually capable of.

Two 'Jetpack' Samurai Doing Battle In Midair

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Matt

    The best part is that he has to study physics and learn the equations to pull this off, based on the truth that the earth is round. The science of his rocket powered journey doesn't work without a round earth, quite funny actually.

  • Jack Humphrey

    That man might be delusional, but he's still a goddamn hero.

  • Lord Chino

    For simpletons, yes.

  • Jack Humphrey

    My bad, I didn't know ambitious people with strange interests can only be appreciated by people of a similar pedigree.

  • Lord Chino

    Don't apologize for being a fucking idiot. Nobody gives a shit.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Everyone can see you liking your own comments, Noob.

  • Lord Chino

    I like your mother too.

  • TheQiwiMan

    She told me she likes you too.

    I told her "Bitch back off he's mine"

  • Jason Christopher

    Soooo maybe he isn't aware of this, but he could have just bought a plane ticket and it would have taken him much, much higher. But i'm sure he's got some conspiracy about how plane windows are manipulated, so you can't trust your view from a plane.
    But i'll give this moron some credit - freakin' sweet rocket. Way to go on the launch/landing.

  • Evan Lang

    He's dumb but I like him. Would totally grab a beer with him.

  • TheQiwiMan

    The fact that there already exists dozens of different types of air-traveling vehicles capable of lifting someone higher than 2K feet that are infinitely safer than a DIY rocket apparently never occurred to this guy.

    I like his style.

  • Meseta

    Not to mention that the Burj Khalifa's observation deck is at 1,821ft, and you can just take the elevator up.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: admittedly i have to admire his gumption and willingness to die in a horrible horrible rocket crash, dare to dream, earth, flat earth, good work, i'm flying jack, impressive, psssshhhooooooow!, rocketships, shapes, to infinity and beyond!, trying hard and believing in yourself, whee!
Previous Post