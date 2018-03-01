First Person POV Footage Of A Drone Racer Speeding Through A Crazy Obstacle Course

This is the onboard footage from Youtuber NURK FPV's freestyle drone as it races through an extremely complicated obstacle course (which appears to be at least partially constructed of thrift store clothing donations). It's pretty intense. It's also pretty much the perfect video to watch if you've just been sitting at your computer thinking, "I wish I could get dizzy and puke right now." BOOM -- you get the rest of the day off. Granted I usually just look at all pictures people have tagged me in on Facebook to make myself sick, but this works too.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, for earning his first Geekologie gold-star sticker for three tips in one day. Wear it proudly, but it has to be removed and destroyed at midnight.