First Person POV Footage Of A Drone Racer Speeding Through A Crazy Obstacle Course

March 1, 2018

This is the onboard footage from Youtuber NURK FPV's freestyle drone as it races through an extremely complicated obstacle course (which appears to be at least partially constructed of thrift store clothing donations). It's pretty intense. It's also pretty much the perfect video to watch if you've just been sitting at your computer thinking, "I wish I could get dizzy and puke right now." BOOM -- you get the rest of the day off. Granted I usually just look at all pictures people have tagged me in on Facebook to make myself sick, but this works too.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, for earning his first Geekologie gold-star sticker for three tips in one day. Wear it proudly, but it has to be removed and destroyed at midnight.

Car Modded With An Easy-Out Of Parallel Parking Spot Third Wheel

Previous Story

How Big Is A Trillion Dollars In Singles, A Comparison

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dizzy, drones, everybody needs a hobby, fast, i think i'm gonna be sick, racing, seriously though what are those bales of clothing?, well that gave me a headache, you've got a fast drone i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can -- what do you mean it won't support my weight?!, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post