First Footage Of A Pair Of Deep Sea Angler Fish Mating

This is the first known footage of a pair of deep sea angler fish (known for their dangling bioluminescent lures that attract prey) GETTING IT ON. And by getting it on I mean the tiny male (bottom middle) permanently attaches itself to the female in a nutrients-for-sperm exchange (he can remain attached forever and will live as long as the female lives, continuing to reproduce with her). Not to brag or anything, but it kind of reminds me of my relationship with my girlfri-- OH COME ON HONEY, IT WAS A STUPID JOKE.

Keep going for the video while I try to sneak a blanket and pillow into the doghouse.

Thanks to shmash, who agrees there's nobody freakier than Mother Nature. Nobody.