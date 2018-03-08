Finally, A Decent Fast-Food Dipping Sauce Holder For Vehicle Air Vents

Two air vent related posts in a row, what are the odds?! Seriously we should all go buy a ton of lotto scratchers and lose every single one then blame whoever's idea it was. "It was yours." That guy's an idiot! This is the Saucemoto, a $5.50 fast-food sauce holder (available in red, blue, black and gray) that clips to your car's air vent and can hold most dipping sauce containers including those from McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, KFC, Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, Arby's, Popeye's, Sonic, Carl's Jr., Hardee's, and Heinz. No more having to stick your sauce ramekin in a deep cup holder or trying to balance it on your lap when you're trying to nugget or fry and drive. Man, and to think all this time I've just been pouring the packets straight into my cup holder. Plus, as an added bonus, if you turn your car's heat up all the way, the Saucemoto doubles as a barbecue scented air freshener. Win/win!

Keep going for one more shot and a short clip of some dipping in action.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees real dipping fiends just fill their cup holders