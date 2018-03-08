Finally, A Decent Fast-Food Dipping Sauce Holder For Vehicle Air Vents

March 8, 2018

car-air-vent-sauce-holder-1.jpg

Two air vent related posts in a row, what are the odds?! Seriously we should all go buy a ton of lotto scratchers and lose every single one then blame whoever's idea it was. "It was yours." That guy's an idiot! This is the Saucemoto, a $5.50 fast-food sauce holder (available in red, blue, black and gray) that clips to your car's air vent and can hold most dipping sauce containers including those from McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, KFC, Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, Arby's, Popeye's, Sonic, Carl's Jr., Hardee's, and Heinz. No more having to stick your sauce ramekin in a deep cup holder or trying to balance it on your lap when you're trying to nugget or fry and drive. Man, and to think all this time I've just been pouring the packets straight into my cup holder. Plus, as an added bonus, if you turn your car's heat up all the way, the Saucemoto doubles as a barbecue scented air freshener. Win/win!

  • Sean Lally

    Those mini dippers are only good for about 3 fries, they need to mount several at a time!

  • TheQiwiMan

    If you eat fast food in your car often enough to justify buying this, please stop driving forever.

  • Mark

    This will not end well.....

