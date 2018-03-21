Face Lickers: Life-Size Lollipops Made To Look Like Your Face

March 21, 2018

face-lollipops-1.jpg

These are a couple examples of the $56 Face Licker lollipops available for custom order from FireBox. You just send them a picture of yourself (or a friend or the Tinder date you're about to meet for the first time -- they'll be thrilled with the gesture, trust me) and a short description (i.e. you can't tell in this photo but my left eyelid doesn't open as far as the right) and about a week later, a tutti-frutti flavored lollipop with your likeness arrives! Unfortunately, $56 is a little outside my lollipop budget at the moment. "What can you afford?" Well if they only sold the Tootsie Roll centers of Tootsie Pops, I could probably afford one of those. "They do, they're called Tootsie Rolls." *mind explodes*

Keep going for one more shot of a dudepop.

face-lollipops-2.jpg

Thanks to Christian, who agrees, if you have to choose, a lollipop that looks like a face > a face that looks like a lollipop.

  • TheOtakuX

    Does that woman have a milk carton tattoo?

  • Jaime Silva Ferreira

    John Travolta has pink hair now?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the faces do look like the animation style from the opening credits of Grease

  • SonicGold

    Please God no

  • Ollie Williams

    Man, a lot of people sure do get stupid fucking tattoos these days.

  • Bling Nye

    "Your lickness"

  • TheQiwiMan

    Okay so "your likeness" might be a bit of a stretch..

