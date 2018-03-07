Extreme Sports: Guy Goes Bungee Jumping While Playing The Bagpipes

This is a video of a bagpiper playing 'Scotland The Brave' (complete with sweet Doppler effect) while bungee jumping at Highland Fling Bungee in Killiecrankie, Scotland. It actually makes sense if you think about it provided you don't actually think about it at all and just nod your head like I do whenever anybody asks me a question in a meeting. "You just agreed you should be fired." And I stand by my decision. Wait -- what?!

Keep going for the video in case you're curious what the Scottish wear under their kilts.

Thanks again to K Didde, who, for those of you who aren't keeping track because you're too embarrassed about your own unwillingness to help make my life easier, just earned his third Geekologie gold star sticker for tipping.