Dare To Dream: Turning A Little Tykes Cozy Coupe Into A Flying Car

This is a video of Youtube channel FliteTest's quest to turn a children's Little Tykes Cozy Coupe into a flying car. After several failed attempts they actually do manage to get the car to fly, albeit very briefly before the wings fall off. Now I'm no aeronautical engineer, but I feel like a plane's wings breaking off is always going to end badly. "I'm flying, Jack!" Haha, not for long, Rose.

Keep going for the video, successful flight begins at 4:50.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees it shouldn't count until it's carrying a passenger.