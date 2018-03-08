Dare To Dream: Houston Man Creates Homemade Mobility Chair With Hoverboards
This is a video of a Houston man crossing the street in his homemade mobility chair, constructed from what appears to be a late model pedicure chair and a few hoverboards. If you look closely it appears to be a Ford King Ranch edition. It also appears to have floodlights and strings of LEDs glued all over the sides. It's a shame he didn't turn those on. Now I've got the sneaking suspicion this man doesn't work for Tesla, which is a shame because he's clearly an innovator in electric transportation.
Keep going for the video while I build my own.
Thanks to Nate, who agrees he just needs to figure out a way to pilot that thing with the foot rest up and we're in business.
