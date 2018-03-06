Cool: Splitting Ten Decks Of Playing Cards With A Blade Attached To Hydraulic Press

March 6, 2018

This is a video from the folks at The Hydraulic Press Channel (who are clearly living their best lives) of a hydraulic press with a blade attachment slicing through ten decks of playing cards and launching the cards everywhere. Man, I wish I'd been the person who came up with the idea to crush and cut stuff with a hydraulic press and make that Youtube money. My life would be so much better. And not just because I'm getting paid to crush and break things, but that has always been a dream of mine. And a good dream too, not like the reoccurring one where I'm in college and have a big project due the next day which I haven't even started yet, then all my teeth fall out while I'm being chased. I don't really like sleeping any more.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees there has to be a way to turn this into a casino game.

Guy Recreates DOOM Screenshot On Etch-A-Sketch

Previous Story

Talking Children's Book Sounds Like Portal To Hell

Next Story
  • Doog

    That rubber band ball ended up looking like a Koosh Ball.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Didn't watch the video, but is there a 'cut the deck' joke?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: betting, breaking things, card games, cards, casino, cutting things, having a great time, having the time of your life, hydraulic press, i am into this, living the dream, living your best life, must be nice, neato, so that's what that looks like, video, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post