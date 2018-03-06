Cool: Splitting Ten Decks Of Playing Cards With A Blade Attached To Hydraulic Press

This is a video from the folks at The Hydraulic Press Channel (who are clearly living their best lives) of a hydraulic press with a blade attachment slicing through ten decks of playing cards and launching the cards everywhere. Man, I wish I'd been the person who came up with the idea to crush and cut stuff with a hydraulic press and make that Youtube money. My life would be so much better. And not just because I'm getting paid to crush and break things, but that has always been a dream of mine. And a good dream too, not like the reoccurring one where I'm in college and have a big project due the next day which I haven't even started yet, then all my teeth fall out while I'm being chased. I don't really like sleeping any more.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees there has to be a way to turn this into a casino game.