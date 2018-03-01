Come Visit: The Moon To Get Its Own 4G Mobile Network

Vodafone Germany has announced it's teaming up with Nokia, Berlin-based PTScientists and Audi to install a 4G cellular network on the moon so we stream high definition video from the lunar surface and get people amped about space again. Some more info while scheme how I'm going to be the first person to sext a moon rock:

The purpose of the privately-funded mission is to land the Autonomous Landing and Navigation Module (ALINA) in the vicinity of the Apollo 11 landing site, then deploy two Audi lunar Quattro rovers to explore the area and approach the abandoned Lunar Rover.

The plan is for Nokia Bell Labs to build what is claimed to be the lightest ever space-grade Ultra Compact Network, weighing only about a kilogram (2.2 lb). This will set up the Moon's first 4G network operating in the 1,800-MHz frequency band to connect the rovers with the base station, which will act as a relay back to Earth. According to Vodaphone this link will allow live streaming of HD video from the Moon, which will be relayed to a global audience through PTScientists' server. In addition, the technology could find applications in future missions.

If all goes according to plan, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida will carry the moon's network payload sometime in 2019. No word how far the network will stretch, but we should definitely send that no-good, backstabbing 'Can You Hear Me Now?' guy there with no space helmet to find out.

