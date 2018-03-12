Cat Leaps Off High Cabinet With Cat Bed In Mouth, Lands In It On Table Perfectly

This is a video from a vet's office of a tabby cat performing a leap of faith from a high cabinet with its bed in its mouth and landing in it perfectly on a nearby table. That was a solid jump. I feel like so many things could have gone wrong, but they didn't. Maybe this cat knows its already on its ninth life and takes extra precautions. Whatever the case, I'm holding a perfect 10 scorecard above my head right now because I'm a cat jumping judge. Or was this an audition for a cat food commercial? Because this cat is hired. I just attempted a similar jump from the top of my cubicle wall, which quickly turned into a diving elbow drop on my coworker Phil. "Helllllp meeeeeee." He...might require a handicapped parking pass for the rest of the week.



Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who informed me she wouldn't mind jumping back into bed right now either.