Blowing A Vape Cloud In Front Of An Oncoming Train

In other great physicist news, this is a short video of a guy blowing a vape cloud in front of an oncoming metro train (hereby known as Vapes On A Train) so we can all see the way the cloud is displaced as the train goes speeding by. It's basically the same experiment conducted by this stud in front of a truck on a bridge, although I think his was actually the better example. Whatever the case, it's just nice to know there are still people out there living life to the fullest.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif should really be good enough. Also, why do these guys always look so smug with themselves? You blew vape in front of a vehicle, you didn't make a half-court shot to win a lifetime supply of Dr. Pepper.

Thanks to Christian, who's surprised more high school physics teachers don't embrace vaping as a way to teach the students.