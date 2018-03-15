Blowing A Vape Cloud In Front Of An Oncoming Train

March 15, 2018

In other great physicist news, this is a short video of a guy blowing a vape cloud in front of an oncoming metro train (hereby known as Vapes On A Train) so we can all see the way the cloud is displaced as the train goes speeding by. It's basically the same experiment conducted by this stud in front of a truck on a bridge, although I think his was actually the better example. Whatever the case, it's just nice to know there are still people out there living life to the fullest.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif should really be good enough. Also, why do these guys always look so smug with themselves? You blew vape in front of a vehicle, you didn't make a half-court shot to win a lifetime supply of Dr. Pepper.

Thanks to Christian, who's surprised more high school physics teachers don't embrace vaping as a way to teach the students.

  • mph

    HOLY FUCKING SHIT!!!!!!

  • Forblat

    yea Chad we know you vape please stop talking about

  • Chris

    That's odd. In my experience vapers usually blow their shit in other people's faces.

  • The Halimator

    This is possibly the most Vancouver thing I have ever seen.

  • veronika novikova

    I couldn't possibly be more underwhelmed; I can't even see the underside of whelmed from down here.

  • Bling Nye

    Fuck off copy/paste bot

  • 600k?

    This was whack.

  • SigurdT

    Cleavage or eyes?

  • Bling Nye

    You can fuck right off too copy/paste bot

  • GeneralDisorder

    Hmm... SigurdT. I wonder if they're a fan of Rune. Anyone else remember Rune?

  • Bling Nye

    I couldn't possibly be more underwhelmed; I can't even see the underside of whelmed from down here.

  • Mark

    Well, there's always hope that this guy will keep trying to be more than underwhelming and one day his head will be overwhelmed by the speeding train.

  • Geekologie

    you just have to know where to look

  • Bling Nye

    Cleavage or eyes?

  • Geekologie

    lower

  • Bling Nye

    Ah, the abyss...

    Hello Darkness, my old friend...

  • Geekologie

    :)

