Biohacker Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow Fined For Implanting Metro Card Chip In Arm, Not Using Real Ticket

33-year old biohacker Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow was recently charged $220 (plus an additional $1000 in legal fees) by transportation authorities in Sydney, Australia for implanting the chip from an Opal metro card in his arm and "using public transport without a valid ticket and for not producing a ticket to transport officers." Whatever, I say go for it. If this guy wants to be the Six Million Dollar Man, more power to him.

The lawyer representing Mr Meow Meow argued that transport legislation had advanced to include methods of contactless payment through MasterCard and some smart phones.

But Magistrate Michael Quinn said, while the legislation may catch up with technology in the future, the law of the day must be followed. Outside court, Mr Meow Meow said he was disappointed both offences were not dismissed and that he was ordered to pay legal costs. He said he was planning to push the boundary even further, replacing his Opal chip with one that will hold all of his personal information, including credit cards and memberships.

That sounds like an awfully big ordeal for a guy who just didn't want to hold up the line fishing around in his wallet for his Opal card. I mean, I understand the law, but I still call shenanigans. I also call my old job a couple times a week and hang up after a few seconds.

