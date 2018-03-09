Awww: Sweet Dog Learns To Howl By Watching Youtube Video

This is a video of very beautiful girl Löwe, who had apparently never howled before, learning how (howl? LOLOL) by watching a Youtube video. Granted it's not the best howl I've ever heard, but I suppose you have to start somewhere. Also, why would you teach your dog to howl? Even the sweetest howl is not really a sound I want my dog making. She already has this piercing bark that cuts right through to your bones. I swear every time she barks too close to my ear I lose brain cells. "You're constantly losing brain cells." Because of all the spray paint? "What?" Nothing -- nothing.

Keep going for the video while I give my dog a treat (I brought her to work today to poop in the hallways) because despite her bark she's still perfect in every way.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees even the most ferocious wolf's howl started with a whimper.