AMC Theaters Holding A 31-Hour Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Marathon Before Avengers: Infinity War

AMC Theaters has announced they'll be holding a 31+ hour Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie marathon in participating locations prior to the April 27th release of Avengers: Infinity War. It's not clear which of Marvel's 18 MCU movies will be played during the marathon, or if they all will be (it would take over 34 hours to watch the sixteen titles up through Spider Man: Homecoming, not including Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther). That sounds like a fun time, doesn't it? No word if there will awards given for most popcorn eaten or soda drank during that time, but hopefully they'll at least give one out for fewest bathroom breaks because of all the people I know, I'm definitely the one coolest with sitting in a diaper full of his own pee. "You're doing it now, aren't you?" I'm doing it right now!

Thanks to Matt, who agrees your ass is going to have never been asleeper than it will be after this marathon.