Alabama Storm Spotter Watches Tornado Pass Right In Front Of Him

Waffle House noooooo!

This is some dashcam footage from a storm spotter (a volunteer or paid county/municipal employee who's spotting as a community service and not just to capture some bitchin' footage) in Alabama who pulls up to a tornado that crosses the street right in front of his car. I like how everybody else on the road is driving around like there isn't a funnel of destruction just a stone's throw away from their vehicles. It looks like that one person at the end wanted to drive right into it. At least this guy casually reverses hoping the tornado doesn't spot him. Trust me -- tornadoes don't like it when you follow them. "Sounds like you speak from experience." Let's just say there was one boy in Alabama who was obsessed with The Wizard Of Oz when he was seven. "Was that boy you, GW?" No, that was Evan down the street, I just wanted to fly.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, for making me wonder if the clubhouse I built behind my house in Alabama is still there.