AI Program Attempts To Create Classical Nude Portraits

These are a bunch of the classical nude portraits created by an artificial intelligence program under the loose guidance of Robbie Barrat. In his own words while I squint and shake my head to see if any private parts jump out at me like one of those Magic Eye pics:

Usually the machine just paints people as blobs of flesh with tendrils and limbs randomly growing out - I think it's really surreal. I wonder if that's how machines see us...

First of all, yes, that is exactly how machines see us. Secondly, I'm probably the biggest fan of tasteful nudes since the invention of tasteful nudes, but these are definitely not what I was expecting when I read the title and took my pants off.

Keep going for twelve more blobs, several of which look like they involve multiple subjects.

Thanks to hairless, who may or may not be one of the models. My my!