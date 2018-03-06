A Video Showing What You Can Buy On Amazon From $0.15 To $27,097.97

This is Amazon Rise, a video created by Daniel Mckee showing what you can buy on Amazon starting at $0.15 (the Simple Drink Straw Cleaner Cleaning Brush five piece kit) and going all the way up to $27,097.97 (the Mega Emergency one year supply of canned food, 153,030 servings, good for twenty people). I just checked my bank account and it looks like I can afford two of the cleaning brush kits provided they're willing to sell me only three of the brushes from the second kit.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees Amazon takes advantage of me with those add-on items.