A Video Showing What You Can Buy On Amazon From $0.15 To $27,097.97

March 6, 2018

amazon-prices.jpg

This is Amazon Rise, a video created by Daniel Mckee showing what you can buy on Amazon starting at $0.15 (the Simple Drink Straw Cleaner Cleaning Brush five piece kit) and going all the way up to $27,097.97 (the Mega Emergency one year supply of canned food, 153,030 servings, good for twenty people). I just checked my bank account and it looks like I can afford two of the cleaning brush kits provided they're willing to sell me only three of the brushes from the second kit.

