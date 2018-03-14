A Periodic Table Of The Elements With A Small Sample Of 83 Elements Encased In Acrylic

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the Heritage Periodic Table Of The Elements, a small, $230 periodic table (MSRP $300) with a tiny sample of 83 of the elements (including gases!) encased in acrylic. Man, that's gonna look great on my desk until a coworker steals it and I'm left with no choice...BUT MURDER. Dum dum dum!

The Heritage Periodic Table measures approximately 4.5" x 6" x 1" (114mm x 152.4mm x 25.4mm). The collection contains 83 individual element samples. Due to its rarity and radioactivity, Technetium was excluded from the collection. Except for Uranium and Thorium, elements 84 (Polonium) through 118 (Oganesson) were also excluded (for obvious reasons).

Although several elements within the Periodic Table are dangerous, the collection is safe to handle and store. In order to produce the correct sizes for the Periodic Table, the elements are broken, cut, machined, melted, or smashed with a hammer. The size of the element samples is typically no larger than 5mm in any direction. All gaseous elements were infused into resin prior to casting. The infused resins contain pure bubbles of each respective gas (Xenon, Krypton, Argon, Neon, Helium, Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Hydrogen).

Obviously, I plan on buying one, then smashing it to pieces with a hammer to see what happens to me. What's your guess -- superpowers? "You waste $230." I was afraid of that. Still, it's a risk I have to take. Probably like a handful of jagged suppositories. "Wait, what?" Turn around I need privacy.

Thanks to Tim, one of the brothers behind the periodic table, for inspiring me to do a little chemistry of my own by mixing all the cleaning chemicals under the bathoom sink into a bucket.