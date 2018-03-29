A New World Record!: Watch 1,372 Robots Dancing In Unison

March 29, 2018

This is a Guinness World Record video from Rome, Italy of 1,372 UBTECH Alpha 1S humanoid robots dancing in unison to set the new world record (previously: the 1,069 and 1,007 robot records). No word what they did with all the robots after the performance, but hopefully drop-kicked them into a volcano before they can all Voltron together into a flesh-melting laser cannon. Just how close is Mount Vesuvius anyways? "About three hours." That's too far. What about Mount Doom? "Not real." Curses!

  • TheQiwiMan

    I find nothing about this to be impressive. We've been able to mass-produce things since the Industrial Revolution, crappy little dancing robot toys don't make this any more special.

  • The_Wretched

    You see a dance, I see parade drills.

  • Fartbutt

    I see combat drills

  • GeneralDisorder

    They should have set a simultaneous world record for most robots destroyed.

