A New World Record!: Watch 1,372 Robots Dancing In Unison

This is a Guinness World Record video from Rome, Italy of 1,372 UBTECH Alpha 1S humanoid robots dancing in unison to set the new world record (previously: the 1,069 and 1,007 robot records). No word what they did with all the robots after the performance, but hopefully drop-kicked them into a volcano before they can all Voltron together into a flesh-melting laser cannon. Just how close is Mount Vesuvius anyways? "About three hours." That's too far. What about Mount Doom? "Not real." Curses!

Keep going for the video.

