A Literal Cheeseburger Made Entirely From Cheese, Then Melted In An Oven

This is a short Facebook video from Tastemade of a cheeseburger lookalike complete with condiments (is the giant white part supposed to be the patty?) being made entirely out of different kinds of cheese, then being melted in an oven along with some fries. Pork chop sandwiches! "My God did that smell good." High-five. Obviously, it's the perfect last meal for the person who's about to attempt the world record for flying around the world three times without refueling and doesn't want to poop for a week. You know, I did the same thing with a ten pound wheel of extra aged gouda once. "How'd that work out for you?" Let's just say when I was finally able to go, all the king's horses and all the king's men-- "Couldn't put your anus back together again?" What? No. Were long dead. It took years.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks agian to K Diddie, who agrees there's no way Xzibit didn't do this first in the unaired pilot for a cooking show.