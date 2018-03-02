A Dog Rolling Himself A Big Snowball In The Backyard

March 2, 2018

This is a video of a border collie rolling a snowball around in the backyard in an attempt to build the base of a snowman. Or, at least in my mind, a snowdog. Maybe he just wants a friend to play with. "Or a lover." Stop it.

No idea how he even started making it honestly, unless he found a random snowball out of nowhere and just went with that, he ran out of snow so my sister had to move it to the other side of the garden so he could continue making it.

No but seriously, why is he doing that? You think he watched some kids make a snowman and he's imitating them? What if he puts a magic hat on this ball and it comes to life? I only ask because caring for a live snowball is a lot of responsibility for a dog.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who challenged me to a snowball fight, which I accepted provided I'm the only one allowed to put rocks in my snowballs.

  • Andyman7714

    That dog gots some dung beetle in him!

  • TheQiwiMan

    That dog is 100% trying to hump that snowball, but then realized it made his willy cold, so now he's stuck in an endless limbo of desperately trying to get his rocks off while avoiding the debilitating ice damage to his weener and I'm glad I got that divorce.

  • Andyman7714

    This has really nothing to do with the video does it? ;>)

  • Sandy Dmyterko

    ⛄️🎶 Do you want to build a snowman? 🎶⛄️

  • tim

    Even though it's cliche, I admit that's what I sang in my head too.

