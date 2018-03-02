A Dog Rolling Himself A Big Snowball In The Backyard

This is a video of a border collie rolling a snowball around in the backyard in an attempt to build the base of a snowman. Or, at least in my mind, a snowdog. Maybe he just wants a friend to play with. "Or a lover." Stop it.

No idea how he even started making it honestly, unless he found a random snowball out of nowhere and just went with that, he ran out of snow so my sister had to move it to the other side of the garden so he could continue making it.

No but seriously, why is he doing that? You think he watched some kids make a snowman and he's imitating them? What if he puts a magic hat on this ball and it comes to life? I only ask because caring for a live snowball is a lot of responsibility for a dog.

Keep going for the video.

