A $930 Life-Size Infinity Gauntlet Replica

This is the $930 life-size Infinity Gauntlet replica available for pre-order (shipping early 2019) from Sideshow Toys. Obviously, I plan on purchasing one then suing when it doesn't give me ultimate power because the product description never explicitly said it wouldn't. I'm gonna be rich! "You're going to miss your court date." I don't have a great track record.

Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to officially introduce the invincible Infinity Gauntlet in life-size from the Avengers: Infinity War. This remarkable and realistic polystone-made life-size replica is approximately 68cm [~27-inches] tall, and it features LED light-up function with two lighting modes which include light-on effect and breathing light effect; multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effect, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo.

Sounds cool, right? You know what the real problem is though (besides the $930 price tag)? It isn't wearable. WHAT THE -- *flips desk, quits job, sets own car on fire, calls and breaks up with girlfriend* How are you going to make an Infinity Gauntlet replica that isn't wearable?! I mean, when you're designing a $930 Infinity Gauntlet how do you not stop at some point and realize, "You know, people are probably gonna want to masturbate with this." It's mind blowing.

Keep going for a handful(!) more shots.

Thanks again to carey, who agrees for $930 you could probably convince somebody to steal one of the actual power stones for you. "They're called Infinity Stones." I know what they're called, but Power Stone and Power Stone 2 were super under-appreciated games for the Sega Dreamcast and I wanted to acknowledge them.