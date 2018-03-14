A $137,000 Gold And Diamond Protective Jacket For Dogs

This is the $137,000 gold and Swarovski crystal (upgradable to black diamonds if you aren't some poor, mud-eating peasant) dog jacket available from Doggy Armour. Did somebody say nano-technology? That costs a lot, right? People will pay for that:

Bradley Davis, Chief Executive of Doggy Armour explains: "We offer a choice of 'Golden Textile' 24k gold Nano coated fabrics. It has the authentic value of gold itself and embraces 99.99% gold that is Nano-structured. The content of pure gold is certified by test and verification of international authorized inspection organizations".

The 24k gold jacket uses Doggy Armour's super lightweight armor to protect your pooch from bites (from other dogs). But the level of protection can also be enhanced for higher levels of threat including blades.

I'm all for protecting my dog from bites, but it looks like the armour is actually lacking protection where a dog might need it most. Still, this does look like the perfect jacket for the dog owner with $137,000 to spend and wants their pet to look like a gaudy aftermarket carseat cover.

Keep going for a couple detail shots for no reason.

Thanks to v, who agrees for $137,000 it should have bark activated laser cannons mounted on the back.