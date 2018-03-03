3M Unveils Extreme Post-It Notes That Are Water, Heat And Cold Resistant

March 9, 2018

extreme-post-its-1.jpg

These are the recently introduced Post-it Extreme Notes, Post-its that are water resistant and stay stuck to almost all surfaces including wood and brick through the rain, cold or heat (although they can't be applied to already wet surfaces). What took so long? You can get a 3-pack of 45-sheet pads on Amazon for around $5. Granted I'm sure these will come in handy for a lot of people who need weather-resistant Post-its, but I don't, I just need the one I have stuck to the bottom of my computer monitor with all my passwords on it.

Keep going for several examples of extreme Post-it usage including hot water pipes that should probably get marked with something a little more permanent than a paper rainbow.

extreme-post-its-2.jpg

extreme-post-its-3.jpg

extreme-post-its-5.jpg

extreme-post-its-4.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he's going to stick up a bunch of extreme Post-its in the shower for when good ideas come to him when he's lathering up.

  • The_Wretched

    They had this "tech" forever. This is about extending their patent control beyond all decency.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    are you saying they kept it a trade secret until now and are just now filing and publicly disclosing/selling?

  • The_Wretched

    more or less
    "submarine" patenting is a little more complicated though.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    are you getting at requirements for withholding information related to national security from public disclosure?

    OUT with the specifics already, man!

  • bustedgiveadamn

    so... duct tape?

  • TheQiwiMan
