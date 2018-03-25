25 Day Timelapse Of Ants Digging In A Giant Ant Farm

This is 25-day timelapse created by Ant Life of a colony of ants digging around a massive 6-foot x 2-foot Ant Space ant farm (an ant farm that hangs on the wall like a painting and has lights in the frame to illuminate your farmers and helps plants grow). I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that if I feel so insignificant all the time, imagine how these ants feel. It must be hard for them getting up in the morning. I remember when I was a kid I had an ant farm and over time the ants that they sent me when I bought it started to die so I decided I could replace them with wild ants and holy shit it was a massacre. My poor farming community never knew what hit them, there were just severed heads and thoraxes and abdomens littered everywhere. Then the wild ants turned on each other until there was only one left, who I let go outside and is probably responsible for some sort of race of superants now because my God was he a gladiator.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jacob L, the man behind Ant Space, for inspiring me to bring a little outdoors, indoors.