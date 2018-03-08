13.8 Billion Years In 10 Minutes: A Timelapse Of The Entire Universe

This is a ten minute timelapse of the entire universe spanning the 13.8 billion years from the Big Bang to present day. For reference, the time of the first appearance of dinosaurs to now is only the last 11 seconds of the video. I've never felt more insignificant in my entire life. At least not since In-N-Out forgot to give me half my order. "You drove off before they were done handing it to you." I had food in my lap and I got excited!

On a cosmic time scale, human history is as brief as the blink of an eye. By compressing all 13.8 billion years of time into a 10 minute scale, this video shows just how young we truly are, and just how ancient and vast our universe us. Starting with the big bang and culminating in the appearance of homo sapiens, this experience follows the unfolding of time at 22 million years per second, adhering closely to current scientific understanding.

It can be difficult to fathom how long 13.8 billion years is. The more you watch this video, the more it sinks in just how stunningly old the universe is, and how magnificently tiny we humans are in the grand scheme. I hope seeing this experiment in humility makes you ponder the vast, unwitnessed ages that have passed before we came along, and the brevity of our existence in comparison. Narration clips by Morgan Freeman, Brian Cox, Carl Sagan, David Attenborough.

Man, that is a SOLID narration team. Of course there are those people out there that will argue that the universe isn't really 13.8 billion years old, and that it was actually only created the day I was born. "Nobody would argue that." I would, and I was on the debate team in high school and never lost a round. "You threatened to stab your opponent with the mic stand." My unconventional debate methods are irrelevant.

