WTF Is That?: A Jigglypuff Inspired GameCube Controller
This is a Jigglypuff inspired Nintendo GameCube controller modded by Twitter users SmashproofGC and Design_OOS, based on concept art by Instagrammer Samstrojny. Throw in some collaboration from LinkedIn and Facebook users and we've got ourselves a social media party! As you can see, it looks like a nightmare. I really feel like they should have made the left analog stick the other eye instead of the small B button. Of course the best option would have been to never make this at all.
Keep going for a couple more shots.
Thanks to Tim VH, who agrees just because you can doesn't mean you should and usually means you should not.
