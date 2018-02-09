WTF Is That?: A Jigglypuff Inspired GameCube Controller

February 9, 2018

jigglypuff-gamecube-controller-1.jpg

This is a Jigglypuff inspired Nintendo GameCube controller modded by Twitter users SmashproofGC and Design_OOS, based on concept art by Instagrammer Samstrojny. Throw in some collaboration from LinkedIn and Facebook users and we've got ourselves a social media party! As you can see, it looks like a nightmare. I really feel like they should have made the left analog stick the other eye instead of the small B button. Of course the best option would have been to never make this at all.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

jigglepuff-gamecube-controller-2.jpg

jigglepuff-gamecube-controller-3.jpg

Thanks to Tim VH, who agrees just because you can doesn't mean you should and usually means you should not.

  • As imagined by Picasso.

  • Talon184

    Jigglypuff and a blender had a love child...

  • Jeff_W1977

    Those eyes are GD terrifying.

  • shashi

    oh boy, you really cronenberged that pokemon

  • TheQiwiMan

    1. How many people need this?

    2. How many people want this?

    3. How many people asked for this?

    ANSWER KEY:
    1. 0
    2. 0
    3. 0

  • Chris Lev

    It depends if you want to give your kids nightmares, then it’s a perfect gift.

  • Ollie Williams

    Looks like Sloth from The Goonies.

  • TheQiwiMan
