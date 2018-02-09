WTF Is That?: A Jigglypuff Inspired GameCube Controller

This is a Jigglypuff inspired Nintendo GameCube controller modded by Twitter users SmashproofGC and Design_OOS, based on concept art by Instagrammer Samstrojny. Throw in some collaboration from LinkedIn and Facebook users and we've got ourselves a social media party! As you can see, it looks like a nightmare. I really feel like they should have made the left analog stick the other eye instead of the small B button. Of course the best option would have been to never make this at all.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Tim VH, who agrees just because you can doesn't mean you should and usually means you should not.