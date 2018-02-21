Would-Be Spider Man Attempts 30-Foot Wall Climb, Fails Painfully, Returns To Try It Again

NOTE: First video is not for the squeamish -- big fall. Second video is a successful attempt performed a few months later.

These are two videos of poor decision maker Damien Pullinger attempting to free-climb a 25-30 foot wall like a backwards crab. The first video ends in disaster. In his own words while I dump everyone's Lean Cuisines from the breakroom freezer into the sink and take an ice-bath:

Attempted to climb between two walls but due to my slippery shoes and the fact it had rained 20 min before hand I failed to make the climb. I shattered my left heel and fractured the right heel other than that I have no other injuries and will walk again in a few months time. Enjoy my pain ;p

[then, after the successful attempt] for all you haters out there. here is the win sorry if its too choppy. but i'm not dead and still ready to rock.

But why? I can't imagine there's any real fame or glory involved with scaling a wall like this, there's just some equally stupid idiot behind a computer making fun of you on a website. I can't imagine that's worth it. "I did it for myself." Well you certainly didn't do it for your poor mother, she must be worried sick. Think before you dumb. "Look who's talking." Look who almost had to have their jaw wired shut and is about to again.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Rheysis, who agrees this guy has a bright (albeit very short) future in a traveling circus.