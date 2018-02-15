Woman Rides Through Airport Security X-Ray Machine To Make Sure Purse Isn't Stolen

This is a video from Dongguan, China highlighting a woman (seen here doing her best pin-up pose) who followed her purse through an airport x-ray machine "to ensure it wasn't stolen." How she was even able to get into the machine without someone stopping her is beyond me. And I should know, I can't tell you how many times I've tried to get into the x-ray machine at an airport. I've even tried pleading with the TSA agents. Please! My doctor charges a fortune for these things -- I just need you to email him a few screenshots.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees enough rides through there and you may even gain a superpower.