Why Would You Do That?: Compilation Of A Girl Repeatedly Scaring Her Dad With A Confetti Pistol

Note: Almost constant profanity, just the way I like it.

This is a video compilation created by Daughter Of The Year nominee Kylie Moy, who repeatedly filmed herself scaring the shit out of her father with a little handheld confetti pistol over the course of a couple weeks. Who purposefully scares somebody with a knife in their hand?! That ain't right. This poor man clearly deserves a vacation. Same goes for yours truly. I can't even remember the last time I had a proper vacation, but it was definitely before you were born provided you're still not tall enough to ride most roller coasters.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, for inspiring me to try the same thing with my roommate except with a whistling Roman candle.