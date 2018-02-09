Why Again?: Professor Purposefully Shatters Laptop On Floor In Front Of Class

This is a video of University Of California Berkeley associate professor Eric Paulos smashing a laptop on the first day of his Critical Making course to make a point about something that he probably could have made a point about in a much better way. Or maybe he just hates MacBooks. In his own words:

On the first day of my Critical Making class at UC Berkeley, I wanted to make a point about expectations - about expectations for this course and more importantly about leaving them behind as we engage in the material and topics within Critical Making. Rather than say it or even show a slide, I unexpectedly and dramatically lifted "my" laptop and smashed it across the floor of the classroom.

Okaaaaaay. 1) "My" laptop, so it wasn't even his and 2) I'm pretty sure the laptop was already dead because the Apple light wasn't on and the projector stops before he even smashes the computer, but whatever. When reached for comment about the incident, all the students in the Critical Making course realized they'd critically made a huge mistake signing up for the class.

