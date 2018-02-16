What's Even Real Anymore?: Synthesized Obama Lip-Sync From Existing Audio

This is a synthesized video of former President Obama convincingly lip-syncing existing audio thanks to the magic of modern technology. In one of the creator's own words while I never believe anybody I ever see on the internet or television again:

Given audio of President Barack Obama, we synthesize a high quality video of him speaking with accurate lip sync, composited into a target video clip. Trained on many hours of his weekly address footage, a recurrent neural network learns the mapping from raw audio features to mouth shapes. Given the mouth shape at each time instant, we synthesize high quality mouth texture, and composite it with proper 3D pose matching to change what he appears to be saying in a target video to match the input audio track

We sure have come a long way, haven't we? What's even real anymore? How do we know we're not just holographic projections anyways? You ever think of that? Maybe we really are just holographic Pokemon cards after all. "We're not all holographic Pokemon cards." Open your eyes, sheeple! "Shuppets." What? "A Shuppet is an actual puppet Pokemon, number 353." Get out of here, nerd!

Keep going for the video.