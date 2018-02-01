What The?: Baby Bearded Dragon Waves Back To Owner

This is a super short video of a baby bearded dragon that appears to wave back to its owner. Is that really what it's doing? I mean there's no way, right? Is this computer graphics? This is computer graphics, right? Or maybe -- MAYBE -- somebody's been watching *putting on cool guy sunglasses* How To Train Your Dragon. "Enough with the cool guy shades." Stupid is all I know.

Keep going for the video which is the same as the gif just way clearer and more vertical.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees somebody is raising a very well mannered bearded dragon.