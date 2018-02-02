What Is Football?: Alex Trebek Mocks Jeopardy Contestants For Not Answering A Single Question In Football Category

February 2, 2018

jeopardy-contestants-vs-football.jpg

This is a clip from last night's (February 1st's) episode of Jeopardy starring Alex Trebek mocking the three contestants for not being able to answer a single question in the 'Talkin' Football' category. Clearly, football is not their cup of tea. My cup of tea? Chamomile. "Smells like a mug full of tequila from here." What are you, a bloodhound? Sniff out my wallet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, for running every single category last night.

