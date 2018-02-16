Video Of Westminster Dog Show Handlers With Their Dogs Edited Out

February 16, 2018

This is a clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live of Westminster Dog Show handlers with their dogs removed from the video, making it the Westminster People Show. Or maybe it's really always been the Westminster People Show and we didn't realize it. They all look so funny! Remember when you were a kid and pretended to walk an invisible dog? I still do that. Plus it's a service dog so it's allowed to come everywhere with me. Also, you have to promise not to tell anybody, but it's not actually a dog, it's a wolf. "Oh you're bad, GW!" I know I am!

Keep going for the clip, but skip to 1:30 for just ten seconds of good stuff like most Youtube videos.

Thanks to Marie, who agrees mutts should get their own show because they're the best dogs anyways.

