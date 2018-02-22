Video Of Tesla's Semi Rig Accelerating Down A Street

This is a super short video of one of Tesla's new semi rigs accelerating down a street, right in front of a clearly visible 25MPH speed limit sign. Breaking the law, breaking the law! Cool, but I wanna see how that truck can accelerate pulling 60,000 pounds behind it. "I'll ask my mother-in-law." Stop that, she's a beautiful lady. Now if you'll excuse me, I believe this calls for a song *ahem*

♫ You've got a fast truck, I want a ticket to anywhere,

Maybe we can make a deal, maybe together we can-- ♫

What do you mean, 'Gas, grass or ass, nobody rides for free'?!

Thanks to Christian, for inspiring me to buy one of those 'DRIVE LIKE YOUR KIDS LIVE HERE' signs for the front yard.