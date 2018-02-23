Guy Beating Pokemon Red/Blue With A Single Ditto He Hacked Into The Game As His Starting Pokemon
This is a video of Youtuber Pikasprey Yellow challenging himself to beat the original Pokemon Red/Blue for Game Boy with only a Ditto he hacked into the game as a level 5 starter Pokemon (and using no items in battle). He explains his methodology for the run at the beginning of the video starting around 1:30 (including needing Pokemon with HM moves to progress the story at times but making sure these are unconscious in battle). Man, the things people come up with to challenge themselves. Personally, getting out of bed in the morning is challenge enough for me. "How's that working out for you?" Please, just one more hour. I swear I'll get up by Jeopardy. "At 7PM?" I meant Wheel Of Fortune.
Keep going for the video.
