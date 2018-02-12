Video Of Chinese Company's Autonomous Drone Taxis

February 12, 2018

autonomous-drone-taxis.jpg

This is a video demonstration of the EHANG 184 Autonomous Aerial Vehicle during manned test flights. I'm not sure that is a test flight i would volunteer for. I...am always hesitant about these new technologies. Have you heard of these mobile phones everybody's got? Total fad. "You're an idiot." Haha, well in addition to being regular dumb I'm also sick and medicated right now so my brain is even worse than normal, which was already spectacularly awful. "What have you got?" Like drug-wise? I'm not really sure what they are, I just take one every four hours. "Those are Tide Pods." I feel a lot worse but my breath smells fantastic.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to TF, who agrees we need to head in more of an autonomous jetpack direction.

Trumpeter Performs Beautiful Star Wars Force Theme In Stairwell

Previous Story

Very Animated Stencil Artist Paints Dragon Ball Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta

Next Story
  • Michael Knight

    volocopter.
    made in germany.
    blades mounted above.

  • Munihausen

    But how many Canadian Geese can those rotors chop through? 10, tops?

    Worst national bird ever.

  • Nigel Heywood

    I hesitate because I don't trust chinese products in general. Why do they never go higher than 50' off the ground? Also did they cut out the part when the chinese guy is screaming for his life while the craft spins.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, I'll wait a few years after the tech has been widely adopted before riding in one of those things.

  • Chris Lev

    1000 days of research and the same for flight tests isn’t enough for me either. I need to wait for at least 1000 missing body parts before I’ll step into it.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: autonomous, copters, drones, flying, getting around, safety first, sweet future house there in the background, take me to the mall, taxi!, the future nears, transportation, video, whatever works, yeah i don't think this is for me i don't trust anything i don't even like cars i like walking
Previous Post
Next Post