Video Of Chinese Company's Autonomous Drone Taxis

This is a video demonstration of the EHANG 184 Autonomous Aerial Vehicle during manned test flights. I'm not sure that is a test flight i would volunteer for. I...am always hesitant about these new technologies. Have you heard of these mobile phones everybody's got? Total fad. "You're an idiot." Haha, well in addition to being regular dumb I'm also sick and medicated right now so my brain is even worse than normal, which was already spectacularly awful. "What have you got?" Like drug-wise? I'm not really sure what they are, I just take one every four hours. "Those are Tide Pods." I feel a lot worse but my breath smells fantastic.

