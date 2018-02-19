Video Of All-Electric Aspark Owl Hypercar Hit 0 - 60MPH In 1.92 Seconds

This is a video of an all-electric, 430 horsepower, 563 all-wheel lb-ft of torque, 1900 pound Aspark Owl hypercar hitting 0 - 60 MPH in 1.921 seconds (previously: the second generation Tesla Roadster doing the same thing). For reference, I don't even think my car can go 60MPH without exploding. Or at least not without alerting my parents I'm driving 25MPH over the speed limit and past my curfew.

Aspark has thrown down the gauntlet to the world of supercars, setting a 0-60 time of just 1.921 seconds. Admittedly, the car was fitted with a set of Hoosier racing tires (they appear to be quite similar to the Continental racing tires currently used in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship), and a rear-wheel-only burnout was conducted before the test to warm up the tires, but a 1.921 second 0-60 is a 1.921 second 0-60. While this was an incredible feat, Aspark claim they will continue to tweak the formula until this sub-two-second 0-60 time can be accomplished on street-legal tires.

Man, that was fast. Also, I like how they're testing the car in some sort of warehouse parking lot with the car aimed straight for a grassy hill. That is CONFIDENCE. Me? I have no confidence and I hate looking at myself in the mirror. If you're interested in an Owl they're going to be producing 50 of them soon for around $4.4-million apiece, or more than forty times what I'm asking for my entire life and soul on eBay ($100,000 firm). "I'll give you $200." Sold, I'll end the auction.

Keep going for the test run (skip to 1:05 for the action) and a video of the rear-tire burnout they did prior.

Thanks to Rogbert, who agrees this is the perfect car for pulling out into traffic without looking.