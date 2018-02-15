Video Of A Snake Traversing A Single Wire Of A Fence

February 15, 2018

This is a video of a Tasmanian tiger snake (which appears significantly more snake than tiger to me) demonstrating its ability to balance and move atop a single wire of a livestock fence. Pretty crazy, right? I thought so. Mother Nature: she's always trying to find new and creative ways to freak people out. Me? I'm always trying to find new and creative ways to let the people who care about me down further than they already are. Also, people really need to stop getting the wildlife high, it isn't good for them.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Randi, who agrees that soon, very soon, nowhere will be safe.

