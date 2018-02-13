Video Of A Kid Jump-Breaking The Ice On A Trampoline In Slow Motion

February 13, 2018

trampoline-ice-break.jpg

This is a short video of Ozark, Missouri teen Dylan breaking the ice that formed overnight on a trampoline while his buddy Brody films in slow motion. Pretty neat to see. So, do you think they had to draw straws to see who got to do the ice breaking and who had to do the filming? Because obviously I imagine they both wanted to-- "Be the one breaking the ice?" What? No. Filming. There's ice on that trampoline -- you don't know if it's going to shatter your back or if it's compromised the elasticity and you tear right through to the ground. I'm not taking any chances. "You literally crawl through the sewers to and from work everyday." The Ninja Turtles will protect me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees Dylan missed the perfect opportunity to set himself on fire first.

  • Reginald

    I always believed in you

  • Garrett

    This is the compromise between horizontal and vertical camera work. Have a square.That looks like serious fun, but feel bad his friend couldn’t have a go. He drew the short straw and gets to jump on broken shards of ice.

  • Chris Lev

    This is the compromise between horizontal and vertical camera work. Have a square.

    That looks like serious fun, but feel bad his friend couldn’t have a go. He drew the short straw and gets to jump on broken shards of ice.

  • Doog

    I really thought he was gonna jump face down at first, which seems like it could go pretty bad.

  • Maticus

    My town finally got a story on Geekologie. I can finally die happy.

  • Geekologie

    I always believed in you

  • Maticus

    You the best, GW.

