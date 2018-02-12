Very Animated Stencil Artist Paints Dragon Ball Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta

February 12, 2018

This is a video of very animated stencil spray paint artist Porfirio Jimenez painting a beautiful Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. And, having clearly taken a page from my playbook, includes a bit of fire at the end for good measure. Fire makes everything better. "Does it?" Yes. "Does it really though?" Absolutely. "Even hair?" Especially hair. "And houses?" Does a sworn enemy live there? "No." Well I don't like anybody, I'll get the gasoline.

Thanks to Dan, who informed me gold and silver metallic spraypaints smell the best. OLD NEWS, DAN.

