Nailed It: VERY Amateur Suspect Sketch Actually Leads To Arrest

This is a shot of the amateur sketch drawn by a witness that led to the successful arrest of Hung Phuoc Nguyen for two counts of theft at a Lancaster, Pennsylvania farmer's market. I think it was the eyes -- they really captured the eyes.

Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market Feb. 6.

In a Facebook post, Lancaster police conceded the sketch was "cartoonish" but it helped identify the suspect, Hung Phuoc Nguyen. "While the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it, along with the distinctive physical descriptors, jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name," the post read.

Sounds like somebody wants a police sketch artist job. And they deserve it too -- being able to capture a person's essence in a half second drawing? That's a gift. And this? *produces small box from behind back* This is just a little Valentine's gift I got for you. Well -- go on, open it. "But I didn't get you anything." WHAT?! Well I'll just pretend that you got me this then. *rips box open* A coffee mug that reads 'Eat Shit And Die' -- what the hell's the matter with you?!

