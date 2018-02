This is an entirely too long video (skip to 9:50 for the best action) of what a jet engine might do to a human face. UNSURPRISING SPOILER: Melt it off. So, if you were ever wondering if it would be a good idea to get jet-engined directly in the face, obviously the answer is what are you waiting for?!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who agrees that's one hell of a hairdryer.