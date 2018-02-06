Turning While Burning: Man Solves Functional Candle Rubik's Cube With All Of One Color Lit

This is a video of Rubik's Cube lover Tony Fisher (of world's largest and smallest Rubik's Cube and ice Rubik's Cube non-fame) mixing up and then re-solving a functional candle Rubik's Cube after lighting all the wicks on the red side. An eccentric hobby. Whatever happened to just seeing how long you can hold your hand over a regular candle? Now that's what I call a fun-filled Friday night. "Did you have anything to do with that apartment fire I heard about on the news?" Please *putting on cool guy shades* I had everything to do with that apartment fire you heard about on the news. Apparently you're supposed to remember to blow out all your candles before falling asleep at night. "But how can you if you always pass out unexpectedly?" That's exactly what I told the firemen!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gregory, who agrees every square should have had a wick, and they all should have been lit.