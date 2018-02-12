Trumpeter Performs Beautiful Star Wars Force Theme In Stairwell

This is a video of Youtuber ZHL242 performing the Star Wars Force theme in a stairwell with some bitchin' reverb. Very nice. Unless of course that's your dorm and you're trying to sleep, in which case not very nice. Or maybe it doesn't wake you up and you just dream you're a Jedi, which would be very nice. Of all the possibilities, I'd hope for that one. You know, I still have dreams I'm in college and have a big group project due tomorrow and it's nowhere near complete. What do you think that mean? "You feel guilty for always being the group slacker?" Who said I was the group slacker?! "All your peer evaluations." Those filthy turds told me the wrong time to meet then got together behind my back! "Is that true, GW?" I WAS IN A FRISBEE GOLF TOURNAMENT, OKAY?!

Keep going for the video.



