Trippy: The Sound Of Skating On Super Thin Ice

This is a video of Mårten Ajne skating on the 45mm (~1.7-inch) black ice covering Lissma Kvarnsjö outside of Stockholm, Sweden. PROTIP: turn your volume up or it's just a silent film of a man ice skating around a frozen lake.

"Wild ice skating," or "Nordic skating," is both an art and a science. A skater seeks out the thinnest, most pristine black ice possible--both for its smoothness, and for its high-pitched, laser-like sounds.

But like, isn't skating on thin ice exactly what they taught us all not to do? And now that I know how cool it sounds it makes me want to do it even more. Long story short when I fall through the ice and die it's all Mårten Ajnefault. "Stop blaming other people for your own stupid actions." You of all people should know that's just part of who I am, mom.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mcdabe, who can skate on water that isn't even frozen, so there.