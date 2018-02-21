Trippy: Flood Completely Submerges Nature Preserve Path With Crystal Clear Water

This is a short video from the Rio de Prata ecological preserve in Brazil after the Olho D'Água River briefly flooded (it was only like this for about a day before it returned to normal levels), completely submerging part of a walking path and bridge with crystal clear water. How about that! Now where are the mermaids? Also, do you think any fish went swimming in the treetops and pretended they were birds? Because that's what I would have done, plus made out with a jaguar and an anaconda. YOLO.

Keep going for the video while I pretend this is a garden in Atlantis.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees it would have been a trip to see some fish swimming by in the trees.